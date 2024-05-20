Richard Keys has insisted that West Ham are not aware how much they will end up missing David Moyes at the club going forward.

Moyes left West Ham at the end of the Premier League season with the club now expected to announce the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager this week.

The Scot is one of three managers who won a trophy for West Ham when they lifted the Europa Conference League last season.

Despite Moyes’ success in making West Ham a regular in European football, there were always rumblings about the club’s conservative style of football and he also had major differences with technical director Tim Steidten.

West Ham are hoping to reach the next level under Lopetegui but Keys stressed that the club have made a major mistake by allowing Moyes to leave.

He insisted that the Hammers have no idea at the moment how much of a miss the Scot will be for the club in the coming years.

Keys wrote on his personal blog: “I can’t help thinking West Ham have dropped a bollock allowing David Moyes to leave.

“They will eventually miss him. They just don’t realise how much yet.”

Lopetegui will be expected to work under Steidten, who will like take charge of transfers this summer.