Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is set to be interviewed this week by Plymouth Argyle, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Argyle have been on the lookout for a new boss since securing their spot in the Championship for next season under director of football Neil Dewsnip.

They were keen on former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior, but he rejected an approach from Home Park.

Plymouth are pushing on and it is claimed they are close to appointing a new manager.

The club are to interview Heckingbottom later this week and the former Sheffield United boss is one of several options being considered.

Heckingbottom won huge plaudits for leading Sheffield United to promotion to the Premier League last year, but was sacked earlier this season with the Blades floundering in the top flight.

His stock remains high though, especially at Championship level.

Heckingbottom is looking to return to the game and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered the Plymouth job.

If he does take it then he will come face to face with Sheffield United in the Championship next season.