Brighton have been paid for Roberto De Zerbi by an unnamed club, it has been claimed in Italy, amid the Italian tactician being linked with Nottingham Forest.

De Zerbi has left Brighton at the end of the season by mutual consent following talks with the club; it is suggested he was not on the same page as owner Tony Bloom.

The Italian had a €15m release clause in his Brighton contract, which forced many clubs to dither over wanting to move for him.

There are suggestions that his contract has been ripped up and he is a free agent, but it is claimed in Italy that is not entirely the case and a club have paid to land him.

According to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Brighton have been paid €5m by an unnamed club for De Zerbi, with the Italian set to take over.

There is claimed to be secrecy over which team De Zerbi has agreed to take charge of, with no news leaking from his camp.

He has been linked with Nottingham Forest, while AC Milan and Napoli are interested in him and he has also been linked with a move to Marseille.

It is suggested the agreement is done for De Zerbi to take over at the unnamed club and it remains to be seen when the name of the side will be revealed.