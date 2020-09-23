Burnley are some distance from meeting Liverpool’s asking price for winger Harry Wilson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It emerged on Wednesday that Sean Dyche’s Burnley are locked in talks with league rivals Liverpool over a deal for Wales international Wilson.

The Clarets, who have not made significant additions to their squad yet in the ongoing transfer window, are looking to bring the 23-year-old attacker in on a permanent deal.

Burnley have even made Liverpool an offer to take Wilson to Turf Moor before the transfer window slams shut next month.

While the exact sum offered by the Lancashire-based club is unclear, it has been claimed they will need to put a 1 in front of the proposal.

That could indicate the offer put on the table by the Clarets is below £10m and is significantly under Liverpool’s valuation of Wilson.

It remains to be seen if Burnley will up their offer and can reach an agreement with Liverpool over a deal for Wilson.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been willing to listen to offers for the Welshman all summer but their valuation of £20m has put clubs off so far.