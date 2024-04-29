Aston Villa have identified Lille striker Jonathan David as a ‘concrete target’ for the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Unai Emery’s side are sitting fourth in the Premier League table and are looking to seal Champions League qualification in the coming weeks.

Ollie Watkins has been in superb form for Aston Villa this season but Emery wants to add one more top striker to his squad in the summer.

Aston Villa have been looking at several options and are considering a number of players ahead of the next window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, David has emerged as a ‘concrete target’ for the Midlands club.

The Canadian has scored 24 times in all competitions this season and is expected to move on from Lille in the summer.

AC Milan and Napoli have long been keeping tabs on but are now facing the prospect of watching Aston Villa play spoilsport in their pursuit of David.

The striker’s price tag is said to be €35m and he is believed to be looking for a contract worth €5m net per year.