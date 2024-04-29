West Ham United have made progress in talks to sign Hull City defender Jacob Greaves in the approaching window this summer, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are looking at a big summer with potentially a new manager expected to be in charge ahead of next season.

West Ham are eyeing bringing in six to eight players and are especially looking to bolster their homegrown quota in the next window.

Greaves is a player the Hammers have been keeping tabs on with a view to taking him to the London Stadium.

It has been claimed that the talks pertaining to taking the defender to West Ham have moved in the right direction.

He has two years left on his contract at Hull, but he does not want to miss out on a chance to join a Premier League club.

West Ham are hopeful that they are moving in the right direction in their pursuit of the centre-back.

Hull are still in with a chance of making the playoff spots in the Championship on the final weekend of the season.