Rangers defender James Tavernier will not have the opportunity to complete a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq as they are not chasing him.

Tavernier has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia to join former Gers boss Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has been backed with cash at Al-Ettifaq and the club paid Jordan Henderson £700,000 a week before he left to join Ajax.

Tavernier though will not be offered the chance to complete a move to Al-Ettifaq.

The Saudi side are not considering making a move to land the Rangers captain this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Saudi Arabian sides can have ten foreign players in their squads next season, though the extra places are for players born in or after 2023.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is likely to be pleased that he will not have to deal with a Saudi approach for his skipper in the summer.

The Gers boss is expected to reshape the squad over the course of the summer transfer window as he looks to put his stamp on it.