Newcastle United starlet Alex Murphy will be allowed to stake his claim for a spot in the squad during pre-season, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old left-back made his debut for Newcastle this season and has two senior appearances to his name.

He has been part of several matchday squads in the Premier League but has been struggling to get game time.

Newcastle will be looking to strengthen several areas of their squad but their spending will be affected due to PSR restrictions.

It has been claimed that Murphy will be given a chance to impress and stake a claim for the left-back spot during pre-season.

The teenager will travel with the squad for their pre-season tour if fit and will be given an opportunity to catch everyone’s eye.

He is rated highly by Eddie Howe and his staff and they will take a closer look at him in the summer.

If he impresses, Murphy could have a good chance of starting next season as a real contender for the left-back spot.