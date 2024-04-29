Manchester United stars Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could move to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Red Devils executives have already done considerable groundwork to establish relationships in Saudi Arabia.

They have made it clear to executives in Saudi Arabia that multiple players will be made available this summer.

Varane is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in the coming months.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are optimistic about getting their hands on the French World Cup winner in the next window.

Manchester United are also open to offers for Wan-Bissaka and he has suitors in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr are keeping tabs on the situation of the right-back ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are more than keen to offload Casemiro and Al-Hilal are the ones who have their eyes on the former Real Madrid star.

The Premier League giants are keen to be flexible in the summer and barring a few players, they would be open to offers for many of their current squad.