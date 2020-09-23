There is no indication that Newcastle United are set to re-sign former Magpie Jetro Willems, despite the Dutchman stepping up his recovery from injury, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies signed Willems from German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan last summer, with the club holding the option to make the move permanent this year.

While the left-back had an impressive spell with Newcastle, scoring goals against Liverpool and Manchester City, a ligament injury suffered against Chelsea in January sidelined him for the rest of the season.

The injury brought the 26-year-old’s loan stint with the Tyneside-based club to an early end, with no word on triggering the buy option.

Willems stepped up his recovery from the injury this week and returned to training, leaving some Newcastle fans excited about possibly seeing him back at the club.

However, there is no indication that Steve Bruce’s side will look to re-sign the former PSV Eindhoven star in the ongoing transfer window, although a move has not been entirely ruled out.

Newcastle have bolstered their left-back department with the addition of Jamal Lewis from Norwich City and also have Paul Dummett returning from injury.

With left-back no longer a priority for the club, it is unlikely that they will pursue a deal for Willems this year.