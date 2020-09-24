Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon is attracting interest from Premier League clubs Brighton, Burnley and Southampton, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 20-year-old has not been included in Jose Mourinho’s matchday squad for the north London side’s two Premier League games so far.

Tottenham are looking to send Sessegnon out on loan for the season after securing Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.

They view Sessegnon as their future at left-back, along with Reguilon, and want any club he joins on loan to develop him as a left-back.

Brighton, Burnley and Southampton are all interested in signing the defender in the current transfer window, with the three clubs in a position to offer regular Premier League football.

Dutch Eredivisie club Ajax are also monitoring the England Under-21 star.

Tottenham signed Sessegnon from Fulham for a fee in the region of £25m last summer.

The Cottagers were claimed to be interested in taking the 20-year-old back to the club following their promotion to the Premier League last season.

With a host of clubs interested in the acquisition of the player, Sessegnon could be one of the most sought after loans in the final weeks of the transfer window.