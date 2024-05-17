The Colombia Football Association has warned Crystal Palace that they have Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma on their pre-squad list for the Copa America.

Colombia are taking part in this summer’s Copa America, to be hosted in the United States, and have been placed in Group D with Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

Munoz has won 25 caps for his country, while Lerma has picked up 41 and both are considered key for Colombia.

Lerma has just returned to training with the Crystal Palace squad after suffering a leg injury.

Crystal Palace are due to finish off their Premier League season on Sunday against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park and Colombia are keen to make sure Munoz and Lerma avoid injury.

They have, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, written to Crystal Palace to warn them that the pair are on their pre-squad list.

Colombia will hope that Crystal Palace heed their warning and ensure that the pair do not pick up an injury against Aston Villa.

Munoz only joined Palace in the winter transfer window this year and has impressed, making 15 appearances in the Premier League so far.