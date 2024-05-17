Newcastle United’s recruitment team are confident that Aaron Ramsdale will improve in the coming years as the club try to push through a deal for him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ramsdale has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and is open to leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners are prepared to let him move to another Premier League side to relaunch his career, with Newcastle aiming to complete a £15m swoop.

Newcastle’s recruitment team have done their homework on Ramsdale and believe he will continue to get better over the coming years.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is keen to have strengthen in depth in his goalkeeping options and Ramsdale will be expected to battle Nick Pope for the number 1 shirt.

Goalkeepers are set to leave Newcastle this summer, with Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius both poised to exit.

Dubravka is keen to make sure he is playing regular first team football next season, which will not be the case if he stays at St James’ Park.

Ramsdale has made just eleven appearances for Arsenal this season, keeping three clean sheets.