Philippe Clement has stressed the importance of Rangers acting on their promises and plans this summer, but believes there is a real will within the club to take the team forward.

Rangers’ title challenge fizzled out towards the end of the season as Celtic marched to another Scottish Premiership title.

Clement has won the Scottish League Cup since joining in October and could add one more trophy in the form of the Scottish Cup a week from Saturday.

However, overcoming Celtic for the league title remains the goal and the Rangers boss has already had conversations with the board about what they need to do this summer.

But he insisted that Rangers need to start acting on their plans and put things in motion soon in the coming weeks.

Clement insisted that the will is there at the club to take Rangers forward and the board are also aware of the mistakes they made before the Belgian arrived, which he feels is important.

The Rangers manager said in a press conference: “You can say things but you need to do things and see things.

“Promises and plans are not enough, it’s about how you execute it and what you do with that.

“We are going to see that in the next weeks and months but I am really convinced that the will is there at the club.

“That was also the point of coming here.

“I felt that the people here at the club wanted to take steps, wanted to work hard and they were also honest in many ways about what was going wrong at the club six months ago.

“The honesty is there also now.”

Rangers will hope to close out the league campaign with a win at Hearts before preparing for the cup final against Celtic.