The future of Celtic midfielder Paulo Bernardo is ‘still unknown’, amid questions over whether the Bhoys will keep him.

Celtic snapped up the Portuguese midfielder last summer from Benfica on a season-long loan deal

The loan included an option for Celtic to make the move a permanent one for a fee of €7.5m.

Bernardo has just helped Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership title, but according to Portuguese sports daily Record, his future ‘is still unknown’.

Celtic have not indicated that they will trigger the purchase clause to keep the 22-year-old.

There are questions over whether Celtic feel they could spend the €7.5m fee better elsewhere, rather than keeping Bernardo.

Bernardo has made 31 appearances for Celtic across all competitions this season, chipping in with four goals and providing three assists.

He netted in Celtic’s 2-1 win over Rangers at the end of last year and will be looking to again lock horns with the Gers in the Scottish Cup final later this month.