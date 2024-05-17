Kia Joorabchian would prefer to take Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee to Arsenal, but AC Milan are putting pressure on the super-agent to consider the player’s will to remain in Italy.

The 22-year-old forward has caught the eye with his performances for Bologna who are sitting third in Serie A and will play Champions League football next season.

However, Bologna could lose the Dutchman this summer as he has a €40m release clause in his contract.

Arsenal are pushing hard to try and take him to north London with Mikel Arteta keen on adding more assets to his forward line in the summer.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), Joorabchian, the player’s agent, is keen on taking him to Arsenal, who are ready to offer him a contract worth €6m per year.

However, AC Milan are not prepared to walk away from the race to sign the forward just yet.

The Rossoneri are putting pressure on the super-agent to convince him to consider the player’s preference as well.

It has been claimed that Zirkzee would prefer to Serie A after he rekindled his career in the Italian top flight with Bologna.

AC Milan are hopeful that the player’s preference will prevail over his agent’s intention to take him to the Premier League.