Udinese’s signing of Roberto Pereyra from Watford could open the door for Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul to leave the club, it has been claimed in Italy.

De Paul’s future has been a source of fierce speculation for several weeks, with a number of clubs admiring the Argentine midfielder’s talents.

Leeds have held talks with Udinese to try to find an agreement, but are reluctant to meet the Italian side’s asking price, while De Paul’s agent told Inside Futbol that a move for his client is possible.

Now Udinese are set to sign Pereyra from Watford and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, that could open the door for De Paul to leave.

Pereyra is viewed as a potential replacement for De Paul and bringing him in would allow Udinese to cash in on the midfielder.

Leeds do not yet have an agreement to sign De Paul and the Argentine has other suitors.

But the arrival of Pereyra could be a sign that the wheels are set to turn on the transfer saga surrounding De Paul.

Pereyra, 29, has played for Udinese before and will be looking to hit the ground running back in Italy.

He clocked 28 appearances in the Premier League for Watford last season, but could not help the Hornets avoid the drop to the Championship.