Hull City are waiting for Leeds United to give the green light on a loan move for 20-year-old midfielder Robbie Gotts, according to the Sun.

The Whites youth product made two senior appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season and could go out on loan in search of more first-team playing time before the transfer window closes.

League One outfit Hull are keen on signing Gotts on a temporary deal and will be hoping that offering game time will help them land him.

The 20-year-old midfielder is though waiting for his parent club.

Leeds are yet to give the green light on the departure of Gotts.

It has been claimed that Bielsa will not sanction the transfer of players until new signings come through the door at Elland Road.

The Whites are currently in the market for a new midfielder and Hull might have to wait until the Yorkshire outfit have added to their options in the middle of the park.

Huddersfield Town, managed by Bielsa’s former assistant Carlos Corberan, have also been credited with an interest in Gotts, who is likely to go out on loan.