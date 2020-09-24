Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is interested in joining Everton during the ongoing transfer window, according to The Times.

Romero has dropped down to become third-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United after Dean Henderson returned to the club from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Manchester United are keen to move him on and the Argentinian is also looking to find a new club before the window slams shut on 5th October.

Everton have touched base with intermediaries to discuss a potential deal to take the 33-year-old to Goodison Park during the ongoing transfer window.

And the player is keen on the move and is looking to join Everton before the window closes in two weeks’ time.

There are no ongoing discussions between the two clubs over a deal but Everton have moved the chess pieces around the board to probe signing Romero.

Jordan Pickford has been suspect between the sticks at Everton since last season, but he has not been facing serious competition for his place in the team.

He made another high profile error against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup and fresh question marks have been raised over his suitability to remain Everton number 1.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to add a goalkeeper to his squad who will be able to compete for Pickford’s place in the team or even replace him if needed.

Romero’s situation at Manchester United means that a top-quality international goalkeeper is in the market for Everton to take a chance on him.