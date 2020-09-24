Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar has given his consent to a move to a Tottenham Hotspur and is now waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.

Following the captures of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid, Tottenham have turned their attention towards signing a centre-back.

And Skriniar has emerged as the top target for Spurs, with the club are in talks with Inter over taking him to north London in the ongoing transfer window.

Tottenham technical director Steve Hitchens was also spotted in Milan on Wednesday, where he held talks with the player’s agent and tried to sell the move to the north London club.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Skriniar is convinced and has given his approval to the potential move to Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho is keen to sign him and the Tottenham head coach’s insistence on landing him has appealed to the player.

At Inter, Antonio Conte is aware that selling Skriniar would bring in funds he could use to finance other signings.

The deal is now down to the two clubs agreeing on a fee and that is likely to be a complicated operation.

Inter want €60m from his departure, but Spurs do not want to spend such figures on a defender with the club still in need of a striker.

They could be prepared to offer a package of around €50m, including add-ons, to Inter.