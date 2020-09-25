Aston Villa have lodged a bid for the services of Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien, a player the French side are willing to sell.

The Premier League outfit are pushing ahead with plans to further reinforce their squad before the transfer window closes and are zeroing in on Cyprien.

They have gone in with an official offer of around €17.5m in an effort to secure his services, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Nice have been clear that they are willing to let Cyprien move on from the club in the ongoing transfer window if an acceptable offer arrives.

They have yet though to accept or reject the proposal from Aston Villa.

The Premier League side are claimed to feel that Cyprien, 25, has room for development and that his career could follow a similar path to that of former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Cyprien made 20 appearances for Nice in the curtailed Ligue 1 campaign last season, chipping in with seven goals and three assists.

He missed the end of the campaign through injury, but when on the pitch wore the captain’s armband for the side, in a sign of his leadership abilities.