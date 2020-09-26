Leeds United and Aston Villa were amongst a number of clubs to enquire about Norwich City hitman Teemu Pukki earlier in the transfer window, according to the Press Association.

The 30-year-old hitman scored 11 goals as Daniel Farke’s side finished bottom of the Premier League table and slipped back into the Championship last season.

Despite failing to save his side from relegation, Pukki’s stock remains high in the Premier League with Leeds and Aston Villa registering interest in the player.

The Yorkshire giants and the Midlands outfit, along with Wolves, West Brom and Sheffield United, lodged enquiries about the Finland international; he also had interest from Germany and Turkey.

Leeds have since bought in Spanish number 9 Rodrigo as competition for Patrick Bamford at Elland Road.

However, despite bringing in attackers Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore, Lions boss Dean Smith is still in the transfer market for another forward.

Pukki has netted 42 times in 86 appearances for the Canaries since joining in 2018 and scored 29 goals when they won the Championship in the 2018/19 season.

Norwich are looking to bounce straight back up into the Premier League, but could be tested with offers for Pukki in the January transfer window, which will open just over 12 weeks after the current window shuts.