Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their interest in Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, but have not made big progress towards a deal.

Jose Mourinho wants to capture a striker to provide cover for Harry Kane before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October, and Spurs are exploring a deal for Milik.

The Poland international is expected to move on from Napoli and a switch to the Premier League is tipped to be his most likely route out of Napoli.

Tottenham remain keen on Milik, according to Italian radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli’s Radio Goal, but there has been no significant movement.

Spurs have yet to move decisively closer to capturing Milik.

The Poland star was wanted by Roma and Juventus earlier in the transfer window, but moves to both clubs failed to take flight.

He has also been linked with Fulham and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Milik has clocked a total of 122 appearances for Napoli since joining the club, finding the back of the net on 48 occasions.