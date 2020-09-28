Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has sold his house, but it is unclear if it is related to a potential move away from the Eagles.

Benteke has been linked with a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur, though there are yet to be any signs that a switch to Jose Mourinho’s side is on the cards.

Crystal Palace want to offload Benteke as they look to shift him from the wage bill and bring in money from a fee.

He has, according to The Athletic, recently sold his house and is now renting, something which could add to the transfer speculation.

It is unclear though if Benteke’s moves in the property market are related to a potential exit from Selhurst Park.

The Belgium striker cost Crystal Palace an initial fee of £27m to sign from Liverpool in the summer of 2016.

Benteke scored just twice in 24 Premier League outings for Roy Hodgson’s men last term and was given just eight minutes on the pitch in his side’s loss against Everton at the weekend.

He has a further year left on his contract at Selhurst Park.