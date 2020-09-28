Tottenham Hotspur could face competition from Fiorentina for the signature of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Milik, who saw proposed moves to Juventus and Roma collapse earlier in the transfer window, is still tipped to move away from Napoli before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Tottenham have been exploring a deal to sign Milik and favour signing the Poland international on loan with an option to buy, as they look for back-up to Harry Kane.

Napoli are keener on selling Milik rather than loaning him out and Tottenham could have competition from within Serie A for the striker.

Fiorentina have now gone in with an enquiry for Milik, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

The Italian club have tested the water over a potential deal to sign the 26-year-old, who has entered the final year of his contract with Napoli.

Meanwhile, Everton, who were linked with Milik, have been ruled out of making a move for the talisman, with Carlo Ancelotti happy with the options at his disposal.

Ancelotti is claimed to feel that with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack, he has no need currently to sign Milik.