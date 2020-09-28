West Ham are pushing to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who has also been linked with the Hammers’ league rivals Newcastle United.

Having failed in their attempts to sign Burnley’s James Tarkowski, the Irons have turned their attention to other options as they look to strengthen their defence before next week’s transfer deadline.

Juventus centre-back Rugani has emerged as a target for West Ham, who are claimed to be joined by league rivals Newcastle in the chase for the Italian.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, David Moyes’ side are pushing to rope in the 26-year-old central defender from Juventus before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers will table an official offer for Rugani in the coming days.

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is keen to have the Italian at his disposal this season but the Bianconeri are looking to offload a defender and Rugani could be the one to head out.

The centre-back has also been linked with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, but the Whites recently signed Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad.

Valencia are also interested in Rugani and would want him from Juventus on a loan agreement.