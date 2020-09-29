Leeds United have worked out an agreement with Bayern Munich for the signature of French midfielder Michael Cuisance, agreeing to a buy-back clause, according to The Athletic.

Cuisance emerged as Leeds’ top midfield target over the last few days as the club continue to push to bring in a new midfielder for Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

Adam Forshaw is some way away from being fit and Bielsa has been pushing to bring in one more midfielder to give him more options to play around with this season.

And the negotiations for Cuisance are set to be successful as the two clubs have agreed on a deal worth £20m for the Frenchman’s move to Elland Road.

Bayern Munich signed the midfielder last summer for £9m, but he played very little football last season and the club are keen to cash in on him.

Cuisance is also keen to move to Leeds as he is likely to play more football in England than if he stays at Bayern Munich.

The final deal also includes a buy-back clause and Bayern Munich could monitor his development in England before wanting him back.

Once the deal goes through for Cuisance, Leeds’ spending for the window will inch towards the £80m mark.

Leeds are still considering bringing one more winger before the window closes next Monday.