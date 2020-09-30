Everton have tabled a bid for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey but it is likely to be rejected, while Newcastle United have also asked about the player, according to The Athletic.

Carlo Ancelotti has made significant additions to his squad this summer and wants to add one more defender to the Everton line-up before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Everton have been considering a number of options, including Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo, and there were suggestions that they prioritised signing a defender on loan.

But their interest in Norwich defender Godfrey is serious and they have made a bid to sign him on a permanent deal.

It has been claimed that the Merseyside club have offered around £20m plus £5m add-ons to Norwich for the 22-year-old centre-back.

But the bid is likely to be knocked back as Norwich are holding out for more money even at a late stage of the window.

The Canaries want £30m for Godfrey, but it remains to be seen whether that resolve weakens towards the end of the window.

Newcastle have made an enquiry about his price as they look to test the water over Godfrey and establish his price tag.

Fulham are also interested in the 22-year-old defender.

Godfrey impressed many with his performances in the Premier League last season despite Norwich’s relegation.