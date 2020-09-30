Newcastle United could snatch Daniele Rugani from Juventus by putting in a better offer for the centre-back than Valencia, it has been claimed in Italy.

Juventus defender Rugani could be on the move before the transfer window closes, but the Italian champions are determined he will only depart on a deal that they find acceptable.

Valencia want to take Rugani to La Liga and the player is keen, but the loan proposal put forward by the Spanish giants is not to Juventus’ liking.

Now Valencia have competition as Newcastle could soon put in a loan with a right to buy offer which could be in line with what Juventus may be willing to accept, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Bianconeri boss Andrea Pirlo is keen to have Rugani at his disposal this season.

But the Italian champions’ upper hierarchy are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old as they look to balance the books and offload a centre-back; it is an area in which they are well stocked.

West Ham are keen on landing a centre-back before the transfer window slams shut and have been linked with Rugani, but are yet to table an official offer.

And it remains to be seen if the Magpies will try to lure Rugani to St James’ Park with a better offer than Valencia in the coming days.