Jerome Onguene, who is on Everton’s radar as a potential signing, is on the shortlist of targets for Saint-Etienne, who are looking to bring in someone to replace Leicester City-bound Wesley Fofana.

Following weeks of resisting selling Fofana, Saint-Etienne’s resolve finally ended on Tuesday when they accepted a €40m bid from Leicester.

The Frenchman has undergone a medical with Leicester and will soon a five-year contract with the Foxes to complete his permanent transfer to the King Power Stadium.

Saint-Etienne are now scrambling to bring in a replacement at a late stage of the window, especially as Claude Puel did not plan to sell Fofana in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Yahoo Sports France, Red Bull Salzburg’s 22-year-old defender Onguene is one the players the club are considering signing.

The Cameroonian centre-back has impressed with his performances in Austria and has attracted the interest of several clubs in Europe.

Everton have also been monitoring his situation as they are also looking to bring in a defender before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Onguene is also part of Saint-Etienne’s shortlist and they have money from the Fofana sale to throw at their targets in the final days of the window.

It remains to be seen if Everton will look to rival Saint-Etienne for the centre-back.