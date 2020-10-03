Manchester United are on the verge of signing France Under-16 centre-back Willy Kambwala before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Donny van de Beek has been the one significant addition to Manchester United’s senior squad this summer, but the Premier League giants have signed youngsters from across Europe.

They are now on the cusp of signing a young French defender from Sochaux and the deal is likely to be done before Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to French radio station RMC, the club are working towards getting a deal done to sign 16-year-old Kambwala in the coming hours.

A broad agreement is in place between Manchester United and Sochaux and the youngster is set to join Manchester United before Monday’s deadline.

The deal is believed to be worth up to €4m and the Premier League giants will complete the formalities of the transfer in the next two days.

The 16-year-old centre-back has caught the eye of many with his performances in youth football in France and is now on the cusp of moving to England.

Manchester United have their eyes on more youngsters before Monday’s deadline with Penarol’s Facundo Pellistri and Atalanta’s Amad Traore on their radar.