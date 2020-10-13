Everton star Tom Davies has stressed the need for players to take their chances when they get them as the competition within the Toffees squad is increasing.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have made a flying start to their 2020/21 campaign, winning each of their four league games and sitting atop the table.

Everton’s new-look midfield, consisting of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez, has received a lot of credit for the side’s form, although it has restricted Davies to the bench for a substantial amount of time.

Davies, who only made his first league start of the season against Brighton after Allan was injured, is aware of the increasing standards and competition within the Everton squad, which is evident both on the pitch and at the training ground.

The 22-year-old stressed the need for players to grab chances with both hands when they are given them as the competition in the team continues to grow, but also feels the squad depth will help Everton.

“Standards are increasing throughout the squad”, Davies told Everton’s official site.

“Training every day is intense. When the full squad is together, you have to be on it.

“If you’re not, you don’t get a kick in training.

“The lads who haven’t been starting in the league, or have been playing more in the cup, know we have to be right on it in training and the games we play.

“When the chances come, we have to take them.

“The whole squad this season has been fantastic, the lads who’ve started have shown their qualities and been unbelievable for us.

“But all the squad will be needed.

“Coming into a team playing well is always easier than going into a side that’s not doing so well.“

With Allan and Doucoure impressing in Everton’s midfield, Davies faces a tough challenge to uproot either of the two, but will be hopeful of being a valuable asset at Ancelotti’s disposal.