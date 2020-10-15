Liverpool have agreed to send midfielder Herbie Kane on loan to Championship side Barnsley.

The Reds could shift out a number of fringe players before the domestic transfer window slams shut on Friday evening and Kane looks to be heading out of the door.

Barnsley have agreed a deal with Liverpool for Kane, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, and will look to push the move over the line.

Kane, 21, has had two prior loan spells away from Liverpool in his career.

He spent a full season plying his trade at Doncaster Rovers in the 2018/19 campaign, while he spent the second half of last term on loan at Hull City.

Kane will link up with a side sitting in 21st in the Championship if he makes the move to Oakwell.

Barnsley have picked up just a single point from their opening four league games so far and are next in action this coming weekend at home against league leaders Bristol City.

Kane has made two senior appearances for Liverpool during his time at the club and, if the move goes through, will look to kick on with his development at Barnsley.