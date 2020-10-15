Sheffield Wednesday are mulling over a potential swoop to land Derby County striker Jack Marriott on a loan deal before Friday evening’s domestic transfer deadline, according to the Sun.

The Owls are playing catch up with the rest of the league having started their Championship season with a 12-point deduction.

Garry Monk is keen to drive his side up the standings and wants to do business before the window closes on Friday evening.

Monk is looking to add to his firepower and his eyes have been drawn to Championship rivals Derby.

The Owls are currently discussing whether to go for Derby striker Marriott, who would arrive on loan.

However, with less than a day remaining in the transfer window, Monk’s side need to kick into overdrive if they want to snap up the 26-year-old.

Marriott has been on the books at Derby since 2018 having joined the Rams from Peterborough United.

The striker has started three of Derby’s four Championship games so far this season.