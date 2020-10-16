Bournemouth have completed the first part of the paperwork needed to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to Sky Sports News.

Tottenham have stood ready to let Carter-Vickers depart before the transfer window shuts and Bournemouth are attempting to take him to the south coast.

The transfer window has closed, but the Cherries have slapped in a deal sheet to buy them extra time to complete the signing.

The deal will take the form of a loan, with Carter-Vickers dropping down to the Championship to aid the Cherries.

Bournemouth have already completed the first part of the paperwork needed and are in advanced talks to sign the defender from Tottenham.

They still face a race against time to do the deal and will hope they can take it over the line.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a host of loan spells away from Tottenham, spending time at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and Luton Town.

Carter-Vickers may soon add Bournemouth to the list.