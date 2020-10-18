West Ham United boss David Moyes has admitted when he sent his men out for the second half against Tottenham Hotspur the plan was not to concede a fourth goal.

Moyes saw his West Ham side 3-0 down at half time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Tottenham threatened to run riot in the Premier League fixture.

Thoughts of Spurs’ 6-1 win over Manchester United before the international break could have been in Moyes’ mind as his men headed in at the break and he admits the main message was not to concede a fourth in the second half.

All three of West Ham’s goals came in the final ten minutes of the game and Moyes admits that the changes he made late on, with Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko brought on in the 77th minute, made a big difference.

“Very good, it is one of these moments you don’t often get in football. At one point you’re saying how bad can this get”, Moyes told BBC Sport post match.

“I hadn’t thought we played badly in the first half, that’s what I said at half time, sometimes you feel you have to do something – we didn’t, we made changes later on and they certainly made a big difference.

“The plan was not to go 4-0 down, we said if we got one we would see what happened.

“It is a growing confidence we have at West Ham at the moment, we missed some chances today”, Moyes added.

West Ham now have a week to prepare to host Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side next weekend, a game which is then quickly followed by a trip to champions Liverpool.

Fulham at home is the Hammers’ final game before November’s international break.