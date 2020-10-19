Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell insists he has no concerns over the mental aspect of a trip to take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and is relishing the challenge.

The Alex have enjoyed a solid start to life in League One and sent out a statement of intent earlier this month when they thrashed Wigan Athletic 3-0 at Gresty Road.

Sunderland are unbeaten in League One this term and Artell admits he rates the Black Cats as a massive club.

He is not worried about how his players will handle the mental aspect of playing at the Stadium of Light though and is relishing the encounter, which he insists is exactly why Crewe want to play in League One.

“It’s why we want to be in League One, it’s why we want to stay in League One, it’s why we want these games more often, every week”, Artell told a press conference when asked about the Sunderland game.

“It will be a great challenge for us, big club, huge club.”

Asked about how his team will handle playing at the Stadium of Light, Artell said: “That does not worry me.

“That is a mental thing.

“Sunderland are a massive club.

“I am not sure Hull are that far behind and we’ve already been there.”

Crewe last came up against Sunderland in the Championship in the 2004/05 season and suffered a 3-1 loss when they made the trip to the Stadium of Light.