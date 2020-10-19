Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has lauded Foxes new boy Wesley Fofana for his debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League, feeling it was outstanding and believes the teenager is a future star in the making.

The 19-year-old featured for the first time since his £32m arrival from Saint-Etienne on Sunday night, with the centre-back producing a commanding display at the King Power Stadium as Leicester fell to a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa in the top flight.

Fofana replaced first choice centre-back Caglar Soyuncu in Rodgers’ starting-eleven with the Turk sidelined after sustaining a groin injury while on international duty.

The young defender showcased his potential in an outstanding debut, according to Rodgers, and the Northern Irishman is impressed by the maturity Fofana is displaying on the pitch despite only being 19.

Rodgers is of the view that Fofana’s physical prowess and aggressive approach to defending is well suited to the English game and the 47-year-old is confident that the Leicester new boy will be one of the stars upon which the east Midlands club will build their defensive bedrock for years to come.

“I thought he was outstanding and the supporters will have great joy watching him”, Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

“Whether he plays in a back three or a two he has huge potential.

“For a defender his anticipation is so good, for someone so young he reads the game so well.

“His jumping ability was so aggressive and that is something you need in the British game as a central defender.

“He will be a big player for our future and it was disappointing for him not to get the result but his individual performance offers hope for the future.”

With three wins in the Premier League, Leicester remain in fourth, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference and are now set to face Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League on Thursday.