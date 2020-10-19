West Ham United have taken to social media to delight at Hammers new boy Said Benrahma joining training after arriving at the London Stadium from Championship club Brentford on deadline day.

West Ham were initially trying to sign the winger on a permanent transfer but complications arose in the Algerian’s medical which put the move in doubt.

However, the east London outfit renegotiated the deal with the Bees and managed to land their top target in a race against time before the transfer window slammed shut.

Benrahma put pen to paper on an initial season-long loan switch to West Ham, with an agreement to make the transfer permanent after the end of the current season.

The Algerian has begun training with his new team and West Ham took to social media to delight at the club new boy starting his first training session with the Hammers.

West Ham on Twitter posted a picture of the winger in the Hammers’ training kit with the caption “He’s here and he’s perfect”.

Benrahma was not eligible to play in his team’s 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League as West Ham did not register the player in time to be part of the matchday squad.

But the winger could make his top flight bow at the weekend with the Hammers set to square off against Manchester City at home.