Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Dean Smith should be receiving as much praise as Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and is keen to see the hype around the Whites die down.

Leeds and Bielsa have taken to the Premier League like duck to water and a 4-3 defeat at Liverpool on the opening day was the sign of things to come.

While they lost to Wolves at home, they have already taken points off Manchester City and have looked the part in the top tier of English football.

However, Agbonlahor indicated that Bielsa and Leeds are being overhyped and feels Aston Villa boss Smith should be receiving more praise for what he has done at Villa Park this season.

Aston Villa have won their opening four games, including a 7-2 win over Liverpool, and the former Villa forward feels what the 49-year-old has achieved at the Midlands club deserves more credit.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “Everyone is getting excited about Bielsa, but if they are getting excited about Bielsa, they must be putting the red carpet out for Dean Smith.

“Maybe because he is English we don’t get too excited about him.

“What he is doing tactics wise at Aston Villa, he deserves a lot of credit.

“I feel like people need to calm down a bit about Leeds United at the moment.”

Smith and Bielsa will clash on Friday night when Aston Villa host Leeds United at Villa Park in a Premier League encounter.