Serie A giants Napoli are amongst a clutch of Italian clubs who are considering signing Chelsea outcast Emerson Palmieri in the January transfer window.

Emerson wanted to leave Chelsea in the recent window and several clubs in Italy were interested in getting their hands on the former Roma defender.

Napoli were amongst the clubs who showed an interest in the defender, but most of his suitors were put off by Chelsea’s financial demands for the player.

The Italy international is keen to play regular first team football again and he is likely to angle for a move away from the west London club in the winter transfer window.

And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Napoli are keen to rekindle their interest in Emerson.

The Serie A giants’ management are keeping tabs on the player and are weighing up a move for him in the winter transfer window.

A move from Napoli could depend on how close or far away they are from the top of the table in January.

But they are not the only club chasing him as a number of teams in Serie A interested in a January swoop for Emerson.

The defender’s wage demands are claimed to be around €2.5m per season.