Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier has insisted that his focus lies entirely on helping the Whites win games and not on his own individual performances.

The Yorkshire giants have so far racked up ten points from their opening six Premier League games and Meslier kept a clean sheet on Friday night as Leeds beat Aston Villa 3-0.

Meslier, who made his loan stint at Elland Road permanent in the summer, has started all six league games for the Whites this season with boss Marcelo BIelsa preferring the youngster between the sticks ahead of veteran shot-stopper Kiko Casilla.

The 20-year-old insists that his primary focus is entirely on helping his team win games and not on his individual performances.

The Frenchman, who stressed the importance of not conceding goals in the top flight, admits that it is challenging to keep clean sheets as every team in the Premier League have quality offensive players.

“After all my individual performance is not this [important], if I save, I am happy because I am the goalkeeper, but I want my team-mates to score”, Meslier said on LUTV.

“I want to win, me, I just want to win.

“Okay, it is good, the performance, but just, I want to win and every team [in the Premier League] are difficult [to play against] and have good strikers.

“And it is important for me and the defence to not concede goals and keep a clean sheet.”

Meslier initially joined Leeds on a loan deal from Lorient and when handed his chance to impress did not look back.