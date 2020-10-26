Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted that the Parisians cannot expect too much too soon from Moise Kean due to how little he played at Everton.

Kean scored his first goals in PSG colours on Saturday, finding the back of the net twice to help his new side beat Dijon 4-0 in the league.

The 20-year-old striker struggled to make an impact after coming on as a substitute in PSG’s Champions League game against Manchester United last week, but bounced back with a brace at the weekend.

Reflecting on Kean’s performance, PSG boss Tuchel explained that the Parisians cannot expect too much yet from the Italian, who played just 13 minutes of league football for Everton before leaving on loan, but feels he has shown that he can help them in Ligue 1.

The German tactician also explained Kean’s strengths, pointing out how the striker is more effective in a two-man attack and how his body movement opens up space.

“[Kean is] a striker, better in a two-man attack“, Tuchel told a press conference, when asked about the lonaee.

“He can open spaces for a second attacker with his body movement.

“He adds a lot of intensity and physical impact.

“He struggled more against Manchester [United], but he showed he can help us in matches at Ligue 1 level.

“We cannot expect too much from him. He played little at Everton.

“He must continue to work.“

Having scored his first goals for PSG, Kean will now be looking to build on the momentum and revive his form in the French capital.