Fixture: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Jose Mourinho takes his men to play Burnley with a good record against his opposite number Sean Dyche, having not tasted defeat in any of his encounters with his fellow tactician.

Tottenham head into the fixture sitting in eleventh in the Premier League table with eight points from their opening five games and could jump up to fifth if they can win tonight.

Mourinho has Hugo Lloris between the sticks at Turf Moor, while at full-back he picks Matt Doherty and Ben Davies.

In central defence the Tottenham head coach opts to play Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko will look to control midfield. Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Mourinho has a number of options available to him on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Joe Rodon, Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley

Lloris (c), Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Rodon, Reguilon, Lo Celso, Bale, Lamela, Vinicius