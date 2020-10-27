Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has expressed his strong belief that there is more to come from Spurs star Tanguy Ndombele after the midfielder had another solid outing in his team’s 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

Signed in a club-record deal from Ligue 1 giants Lyon in the summer of 2019, the Frenchman showed glimpses of quality in his first few months at Tottenham but did not hit the heights expected of him on a regular basis.

Ndombele only started 12 league games in his first season in north London and his future at the club was under the scanner during the summer transfer window, but the 23-year-old has been gradually earning his place in boss Jose Mourinho’s good books since the current season kicked off.

The Frenchman has so far featured in all of Spurs’ league games this season and Roberts expressed his delight in seeing the young midfielder turn his Tottenham career around with another solid display in his team’s 1-0 win against Burnley on Monday.

The 61-year-old, who lauded Ndombele for making significant improvements in his passing ability and dribbling, believes the Spurs star has a lot more to offer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Roberts took to Twitter and wrote: “Fantastic to see the turnaround in Tanguy Ndombele.

“[He] looks so much fitter sharper and his inside passes and dribbles [are] so good.

“He usually gets his weight of pass so well.

“So much more to come.”

Ndombele, who remained on the bench in Spurs 3-0 home win against LASK Linz in the Europa League last week, will hope to make his first appearance in the competition proper this season with the north London outfit set to travel to Belgium to take on Royal Antwerp on Thursday.