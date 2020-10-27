FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao has insisted that Felipe Anderson, who is on loan from West Ham United, is aware that he needs to work hard at the Estadio do Dragao to recapture his best form.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder joined the Primeira Liga champions on a season-long loan after being deemed surplus to requirements at the London Stadium by Hammers boss David Moyes.

Anderson has featured in one Primeira Liga match since leaving England and is continuing to acclimatise at Porto, having not tasted Portuguese football previously in his career.

The Porto boss has backed Anderson to flourish at the Estadio do Dragao, but is clear that if the Brazilian wants to hit his previous heights, he will need to put in the hard yards.

Conceicao stressed that Anderson’s career is so far bejewelled with great moments, however he insists that what the player does at Porto is now the most important thing.

“Felipe knows that in order to return to having brilliant moments as he had [so far in his career], it is necessary to work hard”, Conceicao was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Desporto Ao Minuto.

“Anything he does now [at Porto] can have great positive results in the future.

“And everything that has already happened [in his career] no longer matters, it stays in the bank.

“The important thing is what he will do at FC Porto.”

Anderson clocked 25 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last season, providing four assists for his team-mates.

The 27-year-old has a further two years left on his contract at the London Stadium with the Hammers.