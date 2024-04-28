Ruben Amorim’s compensation fee ‘is a problem’ for West Ham United as they hunt for a new boss, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Sporting Lisbon boss recently held talks with the Hammers about taking over from David Moyes in the summer.

He has since apologised to Sporting Lisbon for taking the trip to London before the end of the season, admitting it was misjudged.

Amorim has his backers at West Ham, though supremo David Sullivan is claimed to prefer ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

Another obstacle for Amorim has emerged and it is the compensation Sporting Lisbon would be due which, it is claimed, ‘is a problem’.

It is suggested that the Hammers would have to splurge £13m to take Amorim to the London Stadium.

The Portuguese was heavily linked with the Liverpool job, but ultimately lost out to Feyenoord coach Arne Slot.

Amorim is set to lead Sporting Lisbon to the Portuguese league title this season and whether West Ham feel he is worth £13m when Lopetegui is available for free remains to be seen.