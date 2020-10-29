Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has indicated that Joe Rodon needs time to settle down at Tottenham Hotspur before being judged.

The 23-year-old central defender joined Tottenham from Swansea for an initial fee of £11m on the final day of the domestic transfer window this month.

The Wales international made his debut for the north London outfit in their narrow 1-0 win over Burnley earlier this week, coming on as a late substitute.

Providing his thoughts on Rodon’s progress at Tottenham, Swansea manager Cooper has insisted that it is too early for the centre-back to be judged as he needs time to settle.

The Welshman is rooting for the youngster to succeed at Spurs, while also focusing on developing more players like Rodon at the Liberty Stadium.

“It’s still early days for him“, Cooper told a press conference when asked about Rodon.

“I don’t think we should be talking too much yet.

“We wish him well and from afar we’ll be supporting him on that.

“Our focus is on the boys here.

“We’ve got to commit to developing the next set of players.“

Having made his Tottenham debut against Burnley this week, Rodon will be now looking to kick on and become a regular in Jose Mourinho’s side.