Fulham legend Tony Gale has warned the Cottagers of the threat posed by David Moyes’ West Ham United side ahead of their match next week.

Scott Parker’s men and the Irons will lock horns at the London Stadium in the Premier League next week following their games against West Brom and Liverpool, respectively.

Former Fulham and West Ham star Gale is rooting for the Cottagers to earn the three points in the game as they currently sit bottom of the table with no wins to their name.

However, Gale has warned the Fulham of the threat posed by West Ham, especially forward Michail Antonio and midfielder Tomas Soucek, who he termed a goal threat from set-pieces.

Gale pointed out how West Ham have earned some positive results and added resilience to their game before explaining that Parker’s central defenders will be tested.

“Obviously Fulham and West Ham are two clubs that I hold very close to my heart, but I always say that when they play each other I’ll support the team that needs the points the most, so that will be Fulham next Saturday!“, Gale wrote in his column on Fulham’s official site.

“West Ham have had some good results lately so they’re off and running. That will be a difficult game.

“Michail Antonio, in particular, is in good form, although I think he’s got a little bit of an injury so I’m not sure if he’s fit for the games coming up.

“That will be a game for our centre-backs, as you won’t necessarily get hurt in the wide areas against West Ham, as they try and hit you down the middle.

“Tomas Soucek has been a great signing in the middle of the park, one of those players who can come up with a goal at set-pieces, or get in the box late.

“They’ve added a bit of resilience to their game.

“West Ham fans won’t like that they sit back and hit teams on the break and give up most of the possession, but it’s a style that David Moyes has implemented to suit the players that he’s got.“

While the two London clubs clash next weekend, they play West Brom and Liverpool this weekend and will be hopeful of adding points to their tally.