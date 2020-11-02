Rangers manager Steven Gerrard remains interested in taking Sampdoria midfielder Jakub Jankto to Ibrox, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Gers are keen to bolster their midfield options further and Sampdoria’s 24-year-old midfielder Jankto has been identified as an option.

According to Sky Italia, Rangers were interested in acquiring the services of the Czech Republic international in the recent transfer window.

And although they went on to sign Bongani Zungu from French side Amiens on a season-long loan deal, the Light Blues retain an interest in Jankto.

The 24-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist from five league appearances for Sampdoria this term, including one in their derby against Genoa on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Rangers are planning a move for the Czech Republic international in the upcoming winter transfer window, which is now rapidly approaching, or next summer.

Gerrard currently has Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Zungu as options in midfield.

However, Rangers are in the midst of a pivotal season and the club’s board may back Gerrard to further strengthen his squad when the January window swings open for business.